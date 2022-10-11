One arrested in Freeport after possible gang-related shooting

Shooting
Shooting(KWTX #1)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody at Stephenson County jail in connection with a suspected gang-related incident Sunday.

Marcquette Verner, 30, of Rockford faces multiple felony firearm charges. He was developed as a suspect after a string of shootings involving a dark-colored SUV.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street for a report of shots fired.

It was there that an 18-year-old man told police that while he was parked in front of his house, a dark-colored SUV pulled up beside him and began shooting at his vehicle.

The teen tried to speed off to escape the gunfire but crashed his vehicle into a utility pole. Luckily, he was not injured in the shooting or crash.

The suspect was described to police as a black man wearing a black mask and a hoodie.

Just 40 minutes later, officers responded to the 600 block of N. Walnut St. for a report of shots fired between a subject and SUV. During the investigation, officers learned that an SUV had left the parking lot of Mary Hosmer Apartments and exchanged gunfire with a person standing next to the building.

Officers found Verner standing next to the building, and he was taken into custody.

A residence in the 500 block of S. Carroll in Freeport was also struck by gunfire. According to police, the incident is believed to be gang-related.

Police are still searching for the dark-colored SUV connected to the shooting.

