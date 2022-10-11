Loves Park man arrested after witnesses say car crash incited gunshots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 44-year-old Loves Park man was arrested Saturday after a two-car crash involving a reported stolen vehicle.

Timothy Gentry faces one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and another charge for an outstanding warrant.

Rockford police dispatched just before 3 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of 9th Street and Reed Avenue for a report of a traffic crash and shots fired.

Witnesses at the scene told police that an SUV crashed into another vehicle, and occupants of both vehicles exchanged gunfire. The SUV was reported stolen out of Rockford.

The second vehicle took off, while occupants of the stolen SUV tried to run away. Police caught up to three of the occupants, and while investigating the scene, found spent shell casings and ammunition inside the crashed vehicle.

All three suspects were detained. Gentry was taken to the Winnebago County jail, where he later posted bond.

