Illinois ranks fourth in animal collision claims

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT
(WIFR) - Illinois is the fourth ranked state when it comes to animal-related crashes, with over 17,729 claims throughout the state according to State Farm.

The claims involve drivers hitting deer, dogs and farm animals. Illinois drivers have a 1 in 141 chance of hitting an animal while driving.

The most common month where drivers strike animals is November.

Here are some safety tips to prevent drivers from striking animals:

  • Know your insurance coverage
  • Slow down
  • Use extra caution
  • Scan the road
  • Always wear your seatbelt

