Illinois ranks fourth in animal collision claims

(WIFR) - Illinois is the fourth ranked state when it comes to animal-related crashes, with over 17,729 claims throughout the state according to State Farm.

The claims involve drivers hitting deer, dogs and farm animals. Illinois drivers have a 1 in 141 chance of hitting an animal while driving.

The most common month where drivers strike animals is November.

Here are some safety tips to prevent drivers from striking animals:

Know your insurance coverage

Slow down

Use extra caution

Scan the road

Always wear your seatbelt

