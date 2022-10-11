Illinois ranks fourth in animal collision claims
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Illinois is the fourth ranked state when it comes to animal-related crashes, with over 17,729 claims throughout the state according to State Farm.
The claims involve drivers hitting deer, dogs and farm animals. Illinois drivers have a 1 in 141 chance of hitting an animal while driving.
The most common month where drivers strike animals is November.
Here are some safety tips to prevent drivers from striking animals:
- Know your insurance coverage
- Slow down
- Use extra caution
- Scan the road
- Always wear your seatbelt
