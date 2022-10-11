Anti-abortion activists rally outside proposed abortion clinic in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anti-abortion signs and banners line Auburn Street, as activists rally outside the proposed abortion clinic, in hopes of keeping services out of Rockford.

The Madison, Wisconsin physician, Dr. Dennis Christensen, purchased the Auburn Street building in June, with hopes of opening a clinic to distribute abortion pills. Now, with the official go-ahead from the city, and while he waits to get his medical licensing in order, some protestors call to stop services before they arrive.

“That’s been purchased for the purpose of killing babies,” said Anti-Abortion Activist Janice Drake. “God hates the taking of innocent lives.”

Janice Drake believes abortion is evil. Although the site is not yet open, her hope is to stop women from seeking services, and instead move them towards another path.

“There is adoption, or you can help that woman through her pregnancy,” said Drake.

Meanwhile, Christensen believes it’s up to the patients to make that choice. “I don’t understand why they think it’s their decision in the first place,” said Christensen.

His stance on the procedure, is cut and dry.

“If you don’t believe in abortion, then don’t have one,” said Christensen. “If you’d like to decrease the number of abortions, go out and support planned parenthood, birth control and sex education in the schools.”

Monday’s protest comes as a response to Saturday’s Women’s March in Rockford, where activists alongside Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, urged people to vote for politicians who will fight to keep services legal in Illinois. The woman hoping to replace Stratton as Lietutenant Governor, Stephanie Trussell, joined the anti-abortion protest.

Despite rallies against the center, Christensen says it will open as soon as his Illinois Medical License is renewed. He hopes for one outcome.

“We have our okay from the city, we’re basically ready to open,” said Christensen. “Express your opinions, and leave my patients alone.”

There is no set date on when the clinic will open yet. Abortion rights activists are recruiting clinic escorts to make sure patients are allowed to enter the center safely, once it’s open. Anti-abortion activists say they will continue to protest leading up to, and after the site’s official opening.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.