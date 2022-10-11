Another warm day ahead Tuesday, though major changes follow
Active storms possible late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In what proved to be well-timed for Stateline kids out of school for Columbus Day, Monday brought yet another day of sunshine and delightfully warm temperatures.
The high temperature of 72° in Rockford clocks in seven degrees above normal, and marks the sixth time in October’s opening days in which temperatures reached the 70° mark. Historically speaking, a typical October registers ten days in the 70s, so it should be a safe bet that we’ll see a few more in the weeks ahead.
In fact, we shouldn’t have to wait long until our next 70°+ high temperature. It’s set to happen again Tuesday.
Sunshine will remain in place for the opening stages of Tuesday, though clouds are to gather rather quickly as we near the midday hour. While far from a slam dunk, a few showers aren’t to be ruled out during the afternoon hours, with areas south of Rockford the most likely candidates to see any wet weather.
Despite the lack of sunshine during the afternoon hours Tuesday, enough of a southerly wind will be present to allow temperatures to continue to rise into the 70s. When all is said and done, temperatures are to top out in the lower to middle 70s.
The evening hours of Tuesday are to be quiet, though attention will then turn to an approaching cold front that will ignite a line of showers and thunderstorms to our west as we near the midnight hour.
Current modeling places these showers and thunderstorms in our area sometime during the 3:00 to 5:00am window, likely in a weakening state.
Though the timing of the storms’ arrival here is quite unfavorable to support an organized severe weather threat here, the possibility of one or two of the storms reaching severe limits isn’t entirely off the table. As was the case Sunday, the Stateline remains under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. At worst, a storm could produce a 60mph wind gust or quarter size hail.
Showers are likely to linger throughout the morning hours Wednesday, albeit on a much more scattered basis. Beyond the midday hour Wednesday, rain chances should essentially disappear from the forecast. In fact, it’s entirely possible that sunshine will peek through the clouds during the afternoon. As for temperatures, we’ll top out in the middle and upper 60s around midday, but temperatures will begin to crash during the afternoon as a gusty northwesterly wind locks back in.
Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will struggle in a big way, much like as was the case this past Friday and Saturday. Both Thursday and Friday will see high temperatures fail to reach 55° despite there being a good amount of sunshine each day.
Despite us heading into a much cooler pattern late this week, don’t write off additional warm days in the future. Historically speaking, our last 70° temperature doesn’t come until the end of the month, and we’re routinely known to have 75°+ temperatures well past the midway point of the month of October.
