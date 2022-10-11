Another warm day ahead Tuesday, though major changes follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In what proved to be well-timed for Stateline kids out of school for Columbus Day, Monday brought yet another day of sunshine and delightfully warm temperatures.

The high temperature of 72° in Rockford clocks in seven degrees above normal, and marks the sixth time in October’s opening days in which temperatures reached the 70° mark. Historically speaking, a typical October registers ten days in the 70s, so it should be a safe bet that we’ll see a few more in the weeks ahead.

High temperatures Monday reached the 70s just about areawide. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Monday was the sixth time in October's first ten days to see highs in the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In fact, we shouldn’t have to wait long until our next 70°+ high temperature. It’s set to happen again Tuesday.

Sunshine will remain in place for the opening stages of Tuesday, though clouds are to gather rather quickly as we near the midday hour. While far from a slam dunk, a few showers aren’t to be ruled out during the afternoon hours, with areas south of Rockford the most likely candidates to see any wet weather.

Sunshine will be with us early on Tuesday, and southerly winds will help temperatures warm quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will cover most of the area by noontime Tuesday. A few showers are even possible, especially south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate for the afternoon hours, and a few showers are possible here or there. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the lack of sunshine during the afternoon hours Tuesday, enough of a southerly wind will be present to allow temperatures to continue to rise into the 70s. When all is said and done, temperatures are to top out in the lower to middle 70s.

The evening hours of Tuesday are to be quiet, though attention will then turn to an approaching cold front that will ignite a line of showers and thunderstorms to our west as we near the midnight hour.

Showers and storms should quickly ignite around the midnight hour Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current modeling places these showers and thunderstorms in our area sometime during the 3:00 to 5:00am window, likely in a weakening state.

Showers and thunderstorms are set to arrive here very late Tuesday night into the opening stages of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though the timing of the storms’ arrival here is quite unfavorable to support an organized severe weather threat here, the possibility of one or two of the storms reaching severe limits isn’t entirely off the table. As was the case Sunday, the Stateline remains under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. At worst, a storm could produce a 60mph wind gust or quarter size hail.

The Stateline is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday night, particularly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds and large hail will be our only severe weather threats Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are likely to linger throughout the morning hours Wednesday, albeit on a much more scattered basis. Beyond the midday hour Wednesday, rain chances should essentially disappear from the forecast. In fact, it’s entirely possible that sunshine will peek through the clouds during the afternoon. As for temperatures, we’ll top out in the middle and upper 60s around midday, but temperatures will begin to crash during the afternoon as a gusty northwesterly wind locks back in.

Showers should come to an end rather quickly on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers may linger through the noon hour Wednesday, though clearing could occur shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine should return to the area by late Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will struggle in a big way, much like as was the case this past Friday and Saturday. Both Thursday and Friday will see high temperatures fail to reach 55° despite there being a good amount of sunshine each day.

Despite us heading into a much cooler pattern late this week, don’t write off additional warm days in the future. Historically speaking, our last 70° temperature doesn’t come until the end of the month, and we’re routinely known to have 75°+ temperatures well past the midway point of the month of October.

While Tuesday will be our last 70° temperature for awhile, but it almost certainly won't be the last we see in 2022. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.