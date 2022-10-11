$1M+ for crime prevention, intervention coming to Rockford through federal grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two grants from the Department of Justice are coming to Rockford in support of the city’s domestic and community violence prevention efforts.

Both grants totaling more than $1 million over a three-year period will be used to focus on crime prevention against women, marginalized individuals and children.

“I am deeply encouraged by Rockford receiving this generous federal grant to bolster the local programs that are essential to the wellbeing of the next generation,” said Senate majority leader Dick Durbin (D-IL) “Too many American children carry the burden of trauma after being exposed to violence at such a young age.”

One grant from the Office on Violence Against Women will support educational programming to help men and boys recognize violence against women, girls and marginalized individuals, including dating violence and sex trafficking.

The project will develop and implement a training program with organizations like the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, Rockford Park District, The Wright Way and the LIAM Foundation which will educate men and boys on social and sexual violence against women, minors and marginalized people.

A second grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention will go towards a Community Healing Center at the Boys and Girls Club on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford. Modeled after the Family Peace Center, the new facility will support children and families exposed to violence with supportive services that promote trauma recovery, youth development, and violence prevention and interventions.

The Community Healing Center will offer resources from Winnebago County Juvenile Probation, Rockford’s Health and Human Services department, the Rockford Police Department, Boys and Girls Club, Region 1 Planning Council, Carrie Lynn Children’s Center, the Family Peace Center, RAMP, Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, The Wright Way and Youth Services Network.

“We are thrilled to be bringing more than one million dollars to our community for crime prevention and intervention efforts for our youth,” says Mayor McNamara. “I’m grateful to the Department of Justice for allocating these funds to Rockford and to Senator Dick Durbin for his ongoing support of our local initiatives.”

