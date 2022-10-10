Woman injured following shooting on Kent Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police contended with a series of three shootings all on Sunday night with the last incident injuring a woman.

Between 11:00 p.m. and midnight last night, police tweeted that a woman was shot within the 700 block of Kent Street. Law enforcement believe her wound is non-life threatening. Police have not said whether or not the three shootings that occurred Sunday night are connected.

