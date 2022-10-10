Woman injured following shooting on Kent Street

A woman was hit amidst a shooting incident along Kent Street as one of three shooting Sunday...
A woman was hit amidst a shooting incident along Kent Street as one of three shooting Sunday night(Leon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police contended with a series of three shootings all on Sunday night with the last incident injuring a woman.

Between 11:00 p.m. and midnight last night, police tweeted that a woman was shot within the 700 block of Kent Street. Law enforcement believe her wound is non-life threatening. Police have not said whether or not the three shootings that occurred Sunday night are connected.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
Small animal boutique makes it's grand opening
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles celebrates the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location...
From a trailer at City Market to their own brick and mortar restaurant
File Photo (MGN)
30-year-old man dies in fatal crash
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Latest News

Two men are injured following a shooting at Huffman Boulevard
Two men injured in Huffman Blvd. shooting
Small severe risk late Tuesday into Wednesday
Ethan's Monday Morning Forecast -- 10/10/2022
Gun graphic
Man shot in the face during Rockford shooting
Photo of quilt made to remember those who lost the battle
Families gather to remember those lost to addiction