Warming underway, set to continue Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the weekend got off to a rather chilly start Saturday, dramatic improvements were noted in the Stateline Sunday as temperatures approached 70° in many communities.

It’s the continuation of a very benign weather pattern that has been in place for nearly two weeks! October is yet to produce measurable precipitation here, and sunshine has been dominant just about every day. In fact, it’s been at least two weeks since the last time one could say we had a mostly cloudy sky here.

It's been nearly two weeks since our last cloudy day! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another award-winning day is on tap Monday, as wall-to-wall sunshine is on the docket. With temperatures starting off in the lower 40s Monday morning compared to Sunday morning’s 30s, it’s fair to anticipate temperatures reaching 70°, if not even a little bit higher.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish again on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Monday are likely to reach close to 70° underneath abundant sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to start on a similarly pleasant note. Sunshine is to be abundant in supply in the day’s early going, though a few more clouds are due in for the afternoon. Still, a stronger southerly breeze will allow temperatures to work well into the 70s.

Clouds will begin to gather Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Tuesday are likely to surge well into the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will thicken a bit more in the afternoon, and a few isolated showers are even a possibility, though it should be stated that these are far from a guarantee at this stage in the game.

A shower or two cannot be entirely ruled out Tuesday afternoon, though many will remain dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, as a cold front takes aim on the region. Even though these would be passing through at a time during which instability is rather limited, there appears to be just enough that a few of the storms could be a bit on the feisty side. The latest severe weather outlook by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center places most of the Stateline in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms, with hail and 60mph winds presenting the main severe weather threat.

Showers and thunderstorms will approach overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms are likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The Stateline finds itself under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things could remain rather soggy on Wednesday, especially early on in the day. Temperatures will start off on the mild side, likely reaching the upper 60s, but will likely fall quite a bit in the afternoon. By Wednesday night, temperatures will dip to around 40°.

Wednesday will be cloudy and occasionally showery, but it should remain mild, at least for part of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The workweek then closes on an unseasonably chilly note, as another invasion of chilly Canadian air rushes in. High temperatures both Thursday and Friday are to reach just 53°. On the positive side of the ledger, sunshine should be prominently featured each day.

Unseasonably chilly air is due back in on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will again struggle mightily on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The early read on next weekend is that it should be a pleasant one. Saturday’s to feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 64°, and sunshine’s to dominate Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures in the middle 50s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.