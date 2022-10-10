Two men injured in Huffman Blvd. shooting

Two men are injured following a shooting at Huffman Boulevard
Two men are injured following a shooting at Huffman Boulevard(None)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are in the midst of investigating a series of three separate shootings that occurred Sunday night.

Around 8:30 in the evening, Rockford Police sent out a tweet regarding a shooting in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard. Two men were shot in the incident with no word on how severe their injuries are. The health status of the victims will be updated as soon as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
Small animal boutique makes it's grand opening
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles celebrates the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location...
From a trailer at City Market to their own brick and mortar restaurant
File Photo (MGN)
30-year-old man dies in fatal crash
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Latest News

Small severe risk late Tuesday into Wednesday
Ethan's Monday Morning Forecast -- 10/10/2022
Gun graphic
One man shot in the face during Rockford shooting
Photo of quilt made to remember those who lost the battle
Families gather to remember those lost to addiction
Photo of the event
Families fight addiction together