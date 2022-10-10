Rockford Police Department is calling on interested individuals for their entry level position

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to serve and protect the city of Rockford, you may have the opportunity as the Rockford Police Department hopes to bring on entry-level officers.

“You have to start as a patrol officer and then you work your way up,” said Katy Statler, who oversees recruitment for the department.

The Rockford Police Department needs more officers and hopes to lure more people who want to protect our community. Statler says she always knew she would wear the badge one day.

“I knew what I wanted to do since I was five years old,” she said.

It’s sort of in Statler’s blood. She’s been with the department for 17 years and grew up watching her dad’s involvement in law enforcement. She likes the energy of it all and believes more people can too.

“A lot of agencies will hand them keys and go ‘okay you just learned the basics, now you can go to the FTO and learn a little bit and go.’ We’re not going to do that. We want to make sure that everybody is ready and that they are trained,” said Statler.

The process includes 16 weeks of basic training, six to seven weeks of control tactics and firearms and an additional five months in the patrol car. Statler says all of this training will prepare officers for any situation.

“It’s the first day you get in a squad car, I couldn’t breathe. Seriously I was petrified, I didn’t know what I was going to do. There’s no lie that we have a crime rate. There’s no lie that sometimes it’s not great. But I can tell you and promise you that, every day Rockford is coming in,” she said.

Statler says to apply, you need to have a valid driver’s license, be between the ages of 21 and 34 and no felony convictions and a few misdemeanor convictions.

Applications are only open until October 31.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.