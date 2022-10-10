RAMP to collect donations for Domestic Violence Drive

RAMP
RAMP(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WIFR) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, shining a light in the dark spaces of domestic abuse and recovery.

RAMP invites community members to donate much-needed items to local organizations that provide services to survivors of domestic violence. Highlighted donation items include over-the-counter medication for children and adults, gift cards and personal care items; but any donations will be accepted.

Collection boxes will be located near the reception desk of all three RAMP locations:

Boone/Winnebago Co. 202 Market St. in Rockford

DeKalb Co. 115 N First St. in DeKalb

Stephenson Co. 2155 W. Galena Ave. in Freeport

All donations will go to VOICES in Stephenson County or Family Peace Center in Winnebago County.

