One man shot in the face during Rockford shooting

Gun graphic
Gun graphic
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a series of three shootings that occurred throughout the city Sunday night.

The first of the shootings happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street. Police say that one man was shot in the face, but miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The health status of the victim will be updated as soon as more information is released.

