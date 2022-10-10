One man shot in the face during Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a series of three shootings that occurred throughout the city Sunday night.

The first of the shootings happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street. Police say that one man was shot in the face, but miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The health status of the victim will be updated as soon as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.