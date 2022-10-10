Minnesota man dies after crash at South Beloit raceway

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after his race vehicle veered off a race track and hit a tree Sunday at a South Beloit raceway.

69-year-old Charles Mack of Ham Lake, Minn. was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he later died from his injuries. Preliminary reports say that Mack was driving at Blackhawk Farms Raceway when his vehicle left the race track, hitting a tree.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11 for Mack.

