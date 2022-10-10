Marvelous Monday ahead before soggy pattern midweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day got started off on a foggy note for many hometowns. But that fog will lift as the morning goes on ahead of another seasonably mild day across the region. We’ll have a couple of mild days here before the middle of the week turns rainy ahead of our next cold front.

Monday got off to a foggy start for many communities across the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will range from the upper 60s to near 70° for most spots after a weak front moves through the region this morning. Tuesday will start off on a dry note but with rain chances going up as the day goes on. The day will also bring a bit more moisture to our atmosphere along with southerly winds. Expect high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s areawide on Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies are in store this Columbus Day with highs near 70° for most of us. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With winds increasing to potentially 25-30 mile per hour gusts Tuesday afternoon, rain chances will come with showers and perhaps an embedded thunderstorm or two is possible. My current thinking is that Tuesday’s rain chances are best to areas south and east of Rockford with a more widespread chance on Wednesday when the cold front moves through here.

Tuesday will start off dry before rain chances arrive later on. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday afternoon and evening we could see a few showers/storms, especially south of Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s possible that a storm or two could turn severe but the chances of that are low. With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather late Tuesday.

It's possible we could see a severe storm or two late Tuesday but that risk is low. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a potential break overnight and into Wednesday, that’s when our next uptick in precipitation arrives Wednesday afternoon along the cold front. With this, the severe threat is even lower and we can’t rule out thunder but that would be about it. Not to mention that Wednesday will also be breezy ahead of the front with gusts 35-40 miles per hour being possible. Forecast high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s Wednesday with rain for a majority of the day.

We may get a break from the rain overnight into early Wednesday before rain in the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With a cold front on Wednesday, it'll be a soggy day with scattered showers. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the cold front gets out of here, the upper-level trough that follows will cool our temperatures down once again. Highs in the 50s are likely for Thursday and Friday with Thursday night having another potential for frost as overnight lows will likely get around the freezing mark. No more rain is also in the forecast after Wednesday as another prolonged dry stretch of weather is likely.

We'll clear out and cool off starting on Thursday following a cold front. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The weekend calls for highs in the 60s Saturday and back into the 50s on Sunday. Looking longer range into next week, however, the coolest weather possibly of the season so far may arrive which goes in line with the latest Climate Prediction Center outlook that calls for below-normal temperatures being favored in the long run. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.