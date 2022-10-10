Man shot in the face in Rockford; three others hurt in separate shootings

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a series of shootings throughout the city Sunday night, one of which left a man seriously injured.

Police say around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street, one man was shot in the face; miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim’s health status will be updated as soon as more information is released.

Two hours later, two adult males were shot in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Around 10 p.m., an adult female suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 700 block of Kent Street.

Police tweeted about all three incidents on Sunday and are not yet sure if they are are connected.

