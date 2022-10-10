Chronic homelessness often connected to mental illness, according to Rockford outreach center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Efforts to combat chronic homelessness often fail because the first solution is often to provide more affordable housing.

One local recovery and homeless shelter says that new housing situations only place the same person in a different location, without looking at the root of chronic homelessness, which the Rockford Rescue Mission says is a three-part problem.

“Rather than place still-vulnerable people in a position to fail, we believe in care and recovery for the whole person—physically, mentally and spiritually,” the mission states.

Even today, homelessness and addiction are major focal points in the economy. The mission hopes to shed light on this reality on Monday, Oct. 10, which is both World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day.

“In our six decades of rescue work, we have consistently observed that chronic homelessness can almost always be traced to mental illnesses,” the mission states. “These include drug and alcohol addiction or dependence, which are classified as mental illnesses because they change brain patterns, disrupt normal needs and desires and cause compulsive behavior regardless of consequences.”

Along with giving food and shelter to hundreds of men, women and children each day, the mission offers long-term help and hope for those suffering from addiction, domestic violence and other desperate circumstances.

Meanwhile, those experiencing chronic homelessness are often excluded from educational, employment and vocational training opportunities- and those that can find help, lack structure and stability to follow through.

Some people who arrive at the mission are temporarily homeless and not suffering from mental health issues.

“They struggle financially, sometimes by no fault of their own. They may have trauma in their lives that is truly beyond their control. But their homelessness is usually for a short season.”

But for those who become regulars, the mission continues to keep their doors open and be of service.

