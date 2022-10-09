Women’s march rally outside Rockford City Hall for abortion rights

Women's March Rally in Rockford
Women's March Rally in Rockford(Tim Braman)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women’s March activists rally to keep abortion legal in Illinois, outside Rockford City Hall on Saturday.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Women’s March, and with election day just one month away, activists for abortion rights say they’re more fired up than ever to elect candidates who will fight to keep abortion legal across the state. They say they won’t stop taking a stance until every women in the United States has the right choose abortion.

“I can’t put my self in that position, so my posture is to trust women to do what’s best for them and their family,” said Representative Maurice West. “That’s why were here today to let people know, we’re still fighting the good fight, even though Roe v. Wade was overturned.”

The Rockford Family Initiative sent 23 News a statement, saying they will hold an anti-abortion rally Monday, outside the proposed abortion clinic on Auburn St.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
File Photo (MGN)
30-year-old man dies in fatal crash
Knapp, 35, of Freeport is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail.
Freeport man arrested, accused of striking woman with metal bar after traffic accident
Arrest made
Dixon man charged with sex crimes against a child
Rockford police
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street

Latest News

Photo of the orchard
Cherry Valley orchard celebrates 45 years
Lockwood Park's Fall on the Farm
Fall on the Farm begins at Lockwood Park
Miles makes smiles
Nik’s Wish hosts annual Home Run Race, Walk and Auction
Photo of the walk
Breast Cancer survivor’s and care givers stride for support