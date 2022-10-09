Women’s march rally outside Rockford City Hall for abortion rights

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women’s March activists rally to keep abortion legal in Illinois, outside Rockford City Hall on Saturday.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Women’s March, and with election day just one month away, activists for abortion rights say they’re more fired up than ever to elect candidates who will fight to keep abortion legal across the state. They say they won’t stop taking a stance until every women in the United States has the right choose abortion.

“I can’t put my self in that position, so my posture is to trust women to do what’s best for them and their family,” said Representative Maurice West. “That’s why were here today to let people know, we’re still fighting the good fight, even though Roe v. Wade was overturned.”

The Rockford Family Initiative sent 23 News a statement, saying they will hold an anti-abortion rally Monday, outside the proposed abortion clinic on Auburn St.

