Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday.

Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.

“We’re probably one of the smallest represented pet categories in the big box pet stores,” said Norm’s Piggy Pen Owner Amanda Norman. “We wanted to highlight our small animal friends and the pet owners that love them, so that’s why we created Norm’s Piggy Pen.”

For more information on the stores hours and services, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.