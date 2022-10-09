Nik’s Wish hosts annual Home Run Race, Walk and Auction

By Stephanie Quirk
Oct. 8, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Miles create smiles Saturday in Loves Park, at Nik’s Wish 11th Annual Fun Run, Walk and Grammy Auction which raises money for young cancer warriors.

Participants got a home run towards granting three young adults ages 18 to 24, battling cancer a wish. All proceeds from the event go to Nik’s Wish, the foundation with a mission to bring joy to young adults, who are too old for Make A Wish, battling cancer instead of starting life’s adventures.

In the 11 years the event’s been occurring, Nik’s Wish has been able to grant more than 275 wishes to cancer patients. Officials from the foundation say it’s a gesture both parties, will never forget.

“The folks, our community members, our neighbors our sponsors are leaning in and giving support and love to these kids,” said Nik’s Wish Board Member and Volunteer Jim Egan. “It’s what matters most. So we want to have the event here, and celebrate all we do as a community.”

