New Thai restaurant opens storefront after stint at City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After five months of preparation, a new Thai restaurant opens in Rockford.

Nick Stanfa and his wife wanted to open Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles in New York. After things didn’t go as expected, Stanfa moved back to his hometown of Rockford after almost 50 years with the federal government. Now they celebrate their official grand opening Saturday and Sunday.

“I was raised in Rockford. I’m back in Rockford and I want Rockford to be back on the map like it should be,” says Nick Stanfa.

Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles celebrates the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location on Forest Hills Rd. This comes after months of working with the city and remodeling the place from the ground up.

“It was one of those things out there. You have to just be more patient.”

They prepared for City Market in 2019, but it was too late in the season. In 2020, COVID hit. They finally got their chance at the Outdoor City Market in 2021.

“We had a very successful year. So next year it came out there from all the customers we had kept on asking, are you gonna get it? You have a brick-and-mortar?”

Many residents were big fans of the food prepared by Stanfa’s wife, who has a passion for authentic Thai cuisine.

“When I hear the customers that my food is telling food and delicious, I have more power to do more,” says Eade Stanfa.

For Eade Stanfa, it’s not about putting food on the table. It’s about sharing her culture and cooking skills with the community.

“I put my heart on the plates and all the stuff and I preparation I do myself for the fresh food and plate day by day for the customer,” says Eade.

Nick says it wasn’t easy to get to this point but he’s glad he didn’t give up.

“Once you commit yourself, you have to go through and weren’t calling quits just because things got too hard. Because things do come hard. And the only way you pursue it and persist on to it is the only way you’re going to get to it,” says Nick.

Nick’s wife took a cooking class in Thailand and in order to pass, she had to cook for the King of Thailand.

Thai Jasmine is open Tuesday through Saturday for dine-in and carry-out. Sunday will conclude their official grand opening from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.