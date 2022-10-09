Fall on the Farm begins at Lockwood Park

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pumpkin picking, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Those are just some of the many activities Lockwood Park in Rockford offers to Stateliners at it’s first “Fall on the Farm” day.

This Saturday marks the first of four “Fall on the Farm” events the park will host, on October 15, 22, and 29, rain or shine. Whether it be hopping on a wagon ride, or learning how to interact with horses and other animals that live on a farm, officials say it’s a great way for anyone and everyone to get outdoors and enjoy the fall season.

“It’s just beautiful out here I mean the trees, they are all starting to change color,” said Lockwood Park Program and Volunteer Coordinator. “It makes you feel like you’re in a little oasis even though you are still in such a huge city, you’re still in Rockford but in a little dream.”

For more information on the event, visit the park’s website.

