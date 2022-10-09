Cool temperatures could warm up over the next couple of days, especially for Sunday football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies and cool temperatures which made for a beautiful Fall day, but how long are these cold temperatures going to last?

The normal high for today was 67° but we were seeing Winnebago and surrounding counties in mid- and upper-50′s for the high today. Dew points were a bit cooler as well, in the lower 30′s. Cooler dew points can make it more dry outside.

Clear skies for tonight moving into early Sunday morning, with not many clouds in the sky. The sun will be able to shine throughout the day and make for a beautiful Sunday football kind of day. However, some scattered clouds are to be expected more toward the late afternoon/early evening.

Clear, sunny skies for Sunday football morning (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clear skies with some passing clouds (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We are also going to be experiencing a change in temperatures. Sunday and Monday will heat up a bit and move those warm temperatures into Tuesday where it will reach the 70′s yet again. Rain showers on Tuesday will cool Wednesday off, and those showers will roll into Wednesday which will make for an even colder day on Thursday. Time to get those jackets, jeans and hoodies out to keep warm from the colder air.

Warmer weather before the rain rolls in (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Cooler temperatures to come (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Since Thursday will become much colder, there is a chance for some light frost to grace the ground Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Tonight will be a cool 38° with calm winds, and again no worries for patchy frost since the low temperature is not cold enough to bring frost. Sunday will ramp up to a high of 67° and prepare us for some warmer weather to come.

