Cherry Valley orchard celebrates 45 years

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall festivities continue as one of the Stateline’s oldest orchards celebrates its 45 years of business.

Valley Orchard brings the “Fall 45 fest” to life Saturday. The orchard had activities available such as scarecrow building contests, an antique tractor show, and of course, its delicious apple cider donuts. Staff says the anniversary also marks a time to appreciate the community’s loyalty over the years.

“My family, and the friends that have helped me over the years, and the employees. I could not do that without any of them, so my success has been due to everyone’s efforts,” said Raul Bergensen, the Valley Orchard owner.

