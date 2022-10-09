Breast Cancer survivors, care givers stride for support across the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Breast cancer survivors unite with care givers and community volunteers to make strides towards ending the disease as a 2-mile walk in Rockford.

Leaders say the event is more than just a walk, but a movement. Making Strides supports cutting-edge breast cancer research. While also providing free rides and places to stay near hospitals for breast cancer patients going through chemo-therapy treatment.

Emily Lapinsky is the senior director of the American Cancer Society, says those who signed up to walk, also signed up to save lives.

“Events like today are so extremely important. Families’ sign-up, friend’s sign-up, coworker’s sign-up to show their loved ones who have been diagnosed with breast cancer that we are here to support them,” said Lapinsky, “It also provides programs and services for loved ones as they are going through a cancer diagnosis to help them,” said Lapinsky.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.