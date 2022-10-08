Rockford pumpkin patch keeps their pumpkin prices affordable

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As community members start to shop for fall decor and pick out the perfect pumpkin, the question is will pumpkin prices be affordable or questionable?

Thyme and Again Farm is showcasing their low prices for the Fall season.

“It was a very good year. We probably have 2,000 more pumpkins this year than we had last year,” said Rod Kramer who co-owns Thyme and Again Farm alongside his wife Susan Kramer.

Inflation across the country puts pressure on business budgets, but Thyme and Again Farm says “no” to an expensive fall season with their low costs.

Kramer says he has been growing pumpkins since he was four-years-old. However, the farm itself has been open since 1995. He says the last two years has been their busiest yet, and he thinks this year won’t be any different.

“This year I think we’re on track to probably sell out a week before Halloween, so it’s a good idea to come and get your pumpkins early,” said Kramer.

From May to June, owners at Thyme and Again plant everything by hand. This ranges from pumpkins, gourds, squash and their own apple orchard. Every season, this one especially, they end up harvesting thousands.

Kramer says him and his wife hand planted 11,500 seeds which is 5.2 miles. They do not use any pesticides to keep the vegetables healthy, but they do rotate their pumpkins each week so that the food is good.

From white to orange pumpkins. Small, medium, large, extra large, cinderella mammoth, their pumpkins come in all different shapes and sizes. Costs depend on the type and size of the pumpkin, but the most expensive pumpkin is $60.

Kramer says this years crop soil was the best and they were able to harvest right before the heavy rain drowned their plants.

“We enjoy fall. We enjoy people. We enjoy making people happy when they see the pumpkins. Everybody get’s happy when they see the pumpkin,” he said, “Cooking apples, eating apples. They like to come in and talk about how their trees do and how their gardens do.”

Kramer says because they are a small business, it is easier to keep prices lower. The only increase they have experienced is in seeds, general supplies and labor.

They hire high school kids to help them harvest the pumpkins, charging each student $12.

“We’re small. We’re more personal. We’re not commercial,” said Kramer.

Thyme and Again Farm is located at 10944 IL-2 in Rockford. You can find more information about business hours on their facebook page.

