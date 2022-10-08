National employers hiring workers in Rockford ahead of holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several national companies are looking to fill hundreds of part-time job positions ahead of what employers anticipate will be another busy holiday season.

“It’s one of the key times of the year that you can make your profit for a company.”

For national outlets like UPS, it’s the most wonderful time of the year and the busiest. That’s why the company hosts a national job fair in Rockford to fill more than 1,500 seasonal positions in the area, both full and part-time.

“When fall starts people start to get in the holiday spending mood and online shopping increases. Ups is trying to be on the forefront of ensuring we have enough workers to get packages to everyone on time for the holidays,” says UPS Human Resource Specialist Davita Williams.

Delivery drivers, package handlers and driver’s assistants are in high demand this season. People who display a strong work ethic can make this into a career. During the 2021 holiday season, UPS awarded almost 35,000 employees with permanent roles within the company.

UPS isn’t the only company looking to hire. Ann Woolsey with The Workforce Connection says Macy’s, Kohl’s and Amazon are just some of the retailers looking for extra help around the holidays.

“There are so many companies needing so many workers, companies are becoming more flexible in hiring you when you need a flexible schedule.”

Woolsey says several people who walk through their doors want a full-time job, but most take at least one part-time position to cope with inflation. This could pay off by the end of the season.

“If you show up for work, you’re on time and have a positive attitude. Your part-time job can lead to a full-time job.”

While it might not be your dream job, Woolsey says it’s a good place to start.

“It really can be a lot of fun and you can learn a lot and it’s a great experience.”

UPS will host the final day of its job fair in Rockford tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5497 Kishwaukee Rd.

