Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap
Two weeks remain in the regular season in IHSA football
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks in the regular season remain in Illinois high school football, we have the scores from Friday night’s games across the Stateline:
NIC-10
Auburn 27, Belvidere 8
Belvidere North 27, Hononegah 17
Freeport 32, Jefferson 30
BNC
Dixon 21, Genoa-Kingston 19 (OT)
Stillman Valley 28, Winnebago 14
North Boone 54, Rock Falls 13
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 44, Du-Pec 18
EPC 61, West Carroll 0
Fulton 30, Forreston 28
Dakota 30, Galena 7
8-Player Football
Polo 60, River Ridge 14
Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20
Aquin 50, Christian Life 0
Galva vs. AFC score not yet reported
Additional Scores
Sterling 59, Rock Island 19
Newman 20, Hall 18
Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15
Rochelle 61, Thornridge 8
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.