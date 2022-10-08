Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap

Two weeks remain in the regular season in IHSA football
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks in the regular season remain in Illinois high school football, we have the scores from Friday night’s games across the Stateline:

NIC-10

Auburn 27, Belvidere 8

Belvidere North 27, Hononegah 17

Freeport 32, Jefferson 30

BNC

Dixon 21, Genoa-Kingston 19 (OT)

Stillman Valley 28, Winnebago 14

North Boone 54, Rock Falls 13

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 44, Du-Pec 18

EPC 61, West Carroll 0

Fulton 30, Forreston 28

Dakota 30, Galena 7

8-Player Football

Polo 60, River Ridge 14

Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20

Aquin 50, Christian Life 0

Galva vs. AFC score not yet reported

Additional Scores

Sterling 59, Rock Island 19

Newman 20, Hall 18

Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15

Rochelle 61, Thornridge 8

