30-year-old man dies in Rock County motorcycle crash

LIMA, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville 30-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Rock County, Wis.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the 12700 block of E. US Highway 59 for reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that during an attempt to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor trailer, the motorcyclist swerved back into westbound traffic, striking the rear driver’s side of the semi-trailer.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story; we will share more details when they are available.

