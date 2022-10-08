30-year-old man dies in Rock County motorcycle crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT
LIMA, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville 30-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Rock County, Wis.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the 12700 block of E. US Highway 59 for reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that during an attempt to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor trailer, the motorcyclist swerved back into westbound traffic, striking the rear driver’s side of the semi-trailer.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story; we will share more details when they are available.

