30-year-old man dies in fatal crash

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Janesville 30-year-old man has died after a fatal crash that occurred in the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 at around 6:13 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a westbound motorcycle driven by the victim trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor and trailer.

The motorcycle attempted to avoid an oncoming car but swerved back in the westbound lane and struck the rear driver’s side of the semi-trailer.

The 30-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story, we will share you more details when they are available.

