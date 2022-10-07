Two upcoming events give residents a chance to speak out on abortion rights

A woman holds up a sign supporting reproductive rights.
A woman holds up a sign supporting reproductive rights.(MGN)
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just a month away from elections and two groups in Rockford on opposite sides of the aisle invite the community to separate events surrounding abortion access in Illinois and across the country.

The Rockford Women’s March is a local chapter of the National Women’s March and will host a rally at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8 in front of Rockford city hall in support of women’s rights and the need for more female and pro-choice political candidates.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.

Saturday’s rally is named “Our choice, Our Vote Rally” and is advertised as a family-friendly event. In addition to speakers, local organizations will host informational resource tents.

Olivo Taco food truck will also be onsite.

From 11 to noon Monday, October 10, Darren Bailey’s running mate, Stephanie Trussell, will be in Rockford for an anti-abortion rally outside of a proposed abortion clinic on Auburn street.

The event, organized by the Rockford Family Initiative, is being called “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” and will include a prayer. Kevin Rilott, president of Rockford Family Initiative, says the group will use every peaceful and legal means necessary to keep abortion clinics out of the city, with the rally being part of that effort.

