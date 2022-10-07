Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill.

Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.

Police say two men were confronted by employees after hiding a significant amount of merchandise in what looked to be an attempted theft. They say both individuals matched a description from a previous theft at the store.

The men took off from the store as soon as police arrived on scene, but were located in the 200 block of N. 3rd Street.

Officers found a large amount of possible stolen property from other stores in different areas inside the vehicle.

Both men were taken to the Ogle County jail for processing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

