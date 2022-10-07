Third suspect arrested in shooting of Kankakee Co. sergeant

Harris, 22, is currently jailed at Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, Ill.
Harris, 22, is currently jailed at Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, Ill.(Illinois State Police)
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A third person has been charged in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, Ill. was taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 5, by Illinois State Police.

Harris faces two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable.  I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice.  Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this Defendant is the 7th to be charged overall,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney, Jim Rowe.

The arrest comes after the December 2021 fatal shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Another officer, Tyler Bailey was also shot and critically wounded during the incident.

Just before 10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021, Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey responded to the Comfort Inn, 1500 North State Route 50, for a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

After the shooting, two suspects, Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested for first-degree murder.

Harris was issued a bond of $75,000, 10% to apply. Harris is jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, Ill.

ISP DCI Zone 3 is continuing to follow-up on all leads and encourages the public to continue to provide information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.  Callers can remain anonymous. 

