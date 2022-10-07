Rockford cannabis leaders react to Biden’s marijuana pardons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the years before John Murray founded Sustainable Innovations and Buckbee Weed Company in Rockford, he battled many roadblocks due to a minor marijuana possession conviction from college.

“I had my past and my record weaponized against me by competitors,” said Murray. “It didn’t succeed obviously, but anytime you have an unwarranted attack... it takes energy to try to fight off.”

Murray says his life took an uphill turn after he was pardoned for his conviction in 2020, when cannabis was made legal in Illinois. That’s why he sees Biden’s move to forgive those sentenced at the federal level, as a major win.

“Once you can have the stability of income, and appointments and housing,” said Murray. “That’s how communities really flourish.”

But aside from the more than 6,000 people that will be forgiven, Biden urges his administration to look into declassifying the drug as a Schedule One, which is the same level as heroin and LSD.

“It’s crazy that it’s considered a harder drug than that,” said Murray. “It’s actually very medicinal and therapeutic, that’s why people come to Miss Buckbee’s Wake & Bake.”

Derango & Cain Law Firm Senior Partner, Chris Derango, believes these calls to action by the president, are in hopes of ultimately making marijuana legal on a national scale.

“This is the federal government getting in step with the states who already decriminalized federal amounts,” said Derango. “Not just as a criminal defense attorney but as a person, I’ve seen way too many lives ruined over ridiculous charges.”

In his announcement, Biden also urged governors to follow in his lead and pardon simple use marijuana convictions.

