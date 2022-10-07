Prosecutors weighing charges in Hunter Biden investigation

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sources say federal prosecutors could bring charges against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

However, no decision has been made to move forward and nothing is likely to happen before the midterm elections.

The Washington Post reports federal agents believe they have sufficient evidence to charge the president’s son in two areas: tax crimes and making a false statement regarding a gun purchase.

Investigators have looked into multiple facets of Hunter Biden’s life, initially focusing on tax issues and money transfers related to business activities in China.

The younger Biden has spoken publicly about his drug addiction, which raised the possibility he broke federal law prohibiting firearm purchases by anyone who uses or is addicted to illegal drugs.

President Biden has repeatedly said he would not interfere in any Justice Department investigation.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is in charge of the federal investigation in Delaware.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near...
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
Rockford police
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Latest News

A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath
After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.
Outdoor retailer REI keeping stores closed on Black Friday permanently
President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
U.S. officials stressed there have been no changes to Russia's nuclear stance after Biden...
Biden offers stark warning of Putin's nuclear threats