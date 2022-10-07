October 9-15 is fire prevention week

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) is reminding Illinoisians that October 9 - 15 is fire prevention week.

The DCFS has provided 3,154 free smoke alarms to families since 2019, including 897 this year.

According to the National Fire Protection Association:

  • Three out of five home fire deaths results from fires in homes without working smoke alarms
  • More than one-third of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.
  • The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

Illinois law requires every household to have smoke alarms within 15 feet of every bedroom and at least one on each floor of the home.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near...
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Entler, 33, of Freeport is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail.
Freeport man arrested, charged with home invasion
Rockford police
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
Winnebago County sues over Safe-t act
Winnebago County sues over Safe-t act
Director of Special Education shares how parents get started with creating a plan for their...
How Belvidere schools help students navigate special education programs