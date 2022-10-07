(WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) is reminding Illinoisians that October 9 - 15 is fire prevention week.

The DCFS has provided 3,154 free smoke alarms to families since 2019, including 897 this year.

According to the National Fire Protection Association:

Three out of five home fire deaths results from fires in homes without working smoke alarms

More than one-third of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.

The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

Illinois law requires every household to have smoke alarms within 15 feet of every bedroom and at least one on each floor of the home.

