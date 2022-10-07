Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights

More than 420 events are planned in all 50 states.
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Saturday October 8th, one month before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states. Gray Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman speaks to Rachel Carmona, the Executive Director of the Women’s March.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near...
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
Rockford police
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
A woman holds up a sign supporting reproductive rights.
Two upcoming events give residents a chance to speak out on abortion rights
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3,...
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in liberated zones