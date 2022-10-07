Lockwood Park’s ‘Fall on the Farm’ opens Saturday in Rockford

All throughout October, the park becomes a fall festival for families, and Rockford residents...
All throughout October, the park becomes a fall festival for families, and Rockford residents to enjoy.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Throughout the month of October, family-friendly events are a-buzz at the Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park.

From 10 to 4 p.m. every Saturday in October, guests can enjoy free admission to over 146 acres of woods, meadows and rolling hills tucked away in northwest Rockford.

Fall on the Farm activities will also be available for purchase, with an all-inclusive package for just $16 per person. The Fall on the Farm experience package includes a wagon ride, pick your own pumpkin, petting zoo and feed, and pumpkin painting.

Pony rides, smores, concessions and pumpkins made for pie will also be available for purchase during the festivities.

Click here for more information about Fall on the Farm at Lockwood Park.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near...
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
Rockford police
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Latest News

WEB EXTRA: 'Help!' by the Fab Four
WEB EXTRA: 'Help!' by The Fab Four
'The Fab Four' returns to Rockford's Coronado Friday, Oct. 7
WEB EXTRA: Why did 'The Fab Four' return to Rockford's Coronado to perform?
Rumley was a recovering drug addict. Just a day after he completed treatment, Rumley relapsed...
Family, friends of Tevin Rumley advocate to end drug-induced homicides
Rumley was a recovering drug addict. Just a day after he completed treatment, Rumley relapsed...
Family, friends of Tevin Rumley advocate to end drug induced homicides