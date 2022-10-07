Lockwood Park’s ‘Fall on the Farm’ opens Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Throughout the month of October, family-friendly events are a-buzz at the Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park.

From 10 to 4 p.m. every Saturday in October, guests can enjoy free admission to over 146 acres of woods, meadows and rolling hills tucked away in northwest Rockford.

Fall on the Farm activities will also be available for purchase, with an all-inclusive package for just $16 per person. The Fall on the Farm experience package includes a wagon ride, pick your own pumpkin, petting zoo and feed, and pumpkin painting.

Pony rides, smores, concessions and pumpkins made for pie will also be available for purchase during the festivities.

