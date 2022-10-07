Freeport man arrested, accused of striking woman with metal bar after traffic accident

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - 35-year-old Justin Knapp is behind bars Friday after police say a traffic incident developed into a physical assault.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard for reports of a man hitting a woman with a metal bar.

According to police, both Knapp and a 49-year-old woman from Stockton had been in a minor traffic accident at the intersection and were discussing the accident in the street when Knapp began hitting the woman with the metal bar. Two individuals passing by the incident intervened until authorities arrived on the scene.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition. Knapp faces two aggravated battery charges and is being held in the Stephenson County jail on $50,000 bond.

