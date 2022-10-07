Freeport man arrested, accused of striking woman with metal bar after traffic accident

Knapp, 35, of Freeport is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail.
Knapp, 35, of Freeport is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail.(Stephenson County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - 35-year-old Justin Knapp is behind bars Friday after police say a traffic incident developed into a physical assault.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard for reports of a man hitting a woman with a metal bar.

According to police, both Knapp and a 49-year-old woman from Stockton had been in a minor traffic accident at the intersection and were discussing the accident in the street when Knapp began hitting the woman with the metal bar. Two individuals passing by the incident intervened until authorities arrived on the scene.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition. Knapp faces two aggravated battery charges and is being held in the Stephenson County jail on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near...
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
Rockford police
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Latest News

All throughout October, the park becomes a fall festival for families, and Rockford residents...
Lockwood Park’s ‘Fall on the Farm’ opens Saturday in Rockford
WEB EXTRA: 'Help!' by the Fab Four
WEB EXTRA: 'Help!' by The Fab Four
'The Fab Four' returns to Rockford's Coronado Friday, Oct. 7
WEB EXTRA: Why did 'The Fab Four' return to Rockford's Coronado to perform?
Rumley was a recovering drug addict. Just a day after he completed treatment, Rumley relapsed...
Family, friends of Tevin Rumley advocate to end drug-induced homicides