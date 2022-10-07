First freeze of season into weekend but another warm up not far away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The chilliest air mass of the season is settling into the Stateline which will also give us the coldest night so far. That’s why frost is expected and our first freeze of the season will also occur. While this chilly air will be around, it looks to be brief as we warm up slightly for a portion of next week, too.

Friday was the coldest day since early May around the Stateline as Rockford had a high of 55°. This is more typical for October 31-November 1.

The entire region is under a Freeze Warning that goes into effect at 1:00 a.m. and continues through around sunrise on Saturday. We’ll have overnight low temperature dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s areawide. With that in mind, we’ll see frost across most spots and some plants can’t survive outside. Be sure to bring them inside to keep them going. This freeze will also likely end the growing season around here, something we’re already beginning to see with harvest season starting.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the low/mid 30s across most of the area tonight into tomorrow morning. This will lead to the development of widespread frost and could result in a few hour-long period of sub-freezing temperatures in some locations (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heading out to any Friday night football games? It’s going to be a chilly one so perhaps the heavier coat will be needed along with the same if you’ll be out and about early Saturday morning.

Winds will turn westerly on Saturday and it’ll be a bit on the breezy side. Otherwise, expect high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will still remain a bit below normal. We’ll start a bit of a warming trend on Sunday with highs that day and Monday in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued sunshine. The warming won’t stop there as low-to-mid 70s are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday but that will come with our next rain chances.

Late Tuesday and into Wednesday is when our next atmospheric trough will move into the Midwest bringing the rain chances. Some thunderstorms are possible but not a guarantee at this point especially when the cold front passes through later Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be watching for this trend as we get closer.

Rain chances look to diminish as the front clears the area Thursday morning with cooler conditions returning in its wake. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be predominantly in the 50s with overnight lows dipping into the 40s and 30s.

