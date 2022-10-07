Family, friends of Tevin Rumley advocate to end drug-induced homicides

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two years after Tevin Rumley died from a drug-induced homicide in Freeport, friends and family get some much-needed closure:

His drug dealer was charged and sentenced to ten years in prison in late September.

Rumley was a recovering drug addict who went to treatment three times and didn’t have any luck. He went to Rosecrance for his fourth treatment and finally completed the program, but just a day after, Rumley relapsed and bought what he thought was cocaine; instead, it was fentanyl.

More than two years after Sarah Fowler lost her boyfriend Tevin Rumley to fentanyl poisoning, his dealer pays the price.

“You want someone to pay, you want your loved one back,” says Fowler. “We needed the peace in court, seeing the dealer every month, and having to relive that night every month. It takes a toll on a person.”

That night was July 9, 2020, when police found Tevin lying dead on the floor of a gas station bathroom in Freeport.

“His last words to me were I love you.”

Ever since that night, Fowler and Tevin’s sister Lauren Metzler have been advocates to help spread the word and prevent drug-induced homicides.

“Do not feel like lesser of a person because it’s a disease just like any other disease, but just reach out and find that help,” says Metzler.

Metzler works with Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery in Dixon. In her experience, she says distance and money problems are some of the major signs a loved one is dealing with drug addiction. Metzler says she hopes to end the stigma.

“If I could just help one person, it is worth it to me, because then I know that I was there to help that person and make that change.”

Fowler works with Drug-Induced Homicide. Every year, the foundation puts empty chairs out, each calling for justice in a life that was taken from being illegally dealt a controlled substance. And Fowler knows all too well as she puts out an empty chair in Rumley’s honor. her way of keeping his memory and story alive.

“Two years later, you realize no amount of time is going to bring it back. He’s gone. But it’s our responsibility to be a voice for him.”

Fowler says she’s not too worried about the dealer’s sentencing. She hopes when he’s released, he can turn his life around.

One of Metzler’s kids also made a rainbow out of paper mache. They said whenever they see a rainbow, it’s a sign from their Uncle Tevin.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.