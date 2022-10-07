The Fab Four brings ‘Ultimate Beatles Tribute’ to Rockford’s Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss “The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute.”

Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute group The Fab Four will bring their record-perfect live performances of Beatles classics to the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Friday, October 7!

Tickets start at $31.50 and are still available on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office or by phone at 815-968-5222.

The Fab Four brings life to Beatles Tribute culture with their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four makes the audience feel like they part of an original Beatles concert.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles’ ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

