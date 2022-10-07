The Fab Four brings ‘Ultimate Beatles Tribute’ to Rockford’s Coronado

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss “The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute.”

Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute group The Fab Four will bring their record-perfect live performances of Beatles classics to the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Friday, October 7!

Tickets start at $31.50 and are still available on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office or by phone at 815-968-5222.

The Fab Four brings life to Beatles Tribute culture with their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four makes the audience feel like they part of an original Beatles concert.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles’ ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near...
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
Rockford police
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Latest News

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages will be available for each show.
PAW Patrol ‘Heroes Unite’ tickets on sale this Friday
Artistic and music director of the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra joins the RSO in their...
RSO hosts ‘Instrument Petting Zoo’ ahead of September concert
This year's festivities start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
If you love Latino culture, this Rockford tamale festival is for you
Photo courtesy of St. Mark's Lutheran church in Rockford.
Rockford keyboardists to be featured at St. Mark concert