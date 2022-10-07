Dixon man charged with sex crimes against a child

Arrest made
Arrest made(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Dixon man was arrested Friday after a report of sexual abuse of a child made Thursday, Oct. 6.

Juan L. Lugo Jr., 60, of Dixon, faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After the report was made, officers launched an investigation and Lugo Jr. was developed as a suspect.

Police took Lugo Jr. into custody around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West 6th Street without incident.

He’s currently lodged in the Lee County jail.

