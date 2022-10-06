Winnebago High School hosts Career Day for students

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 30 professionals came to Winnebago High School for the district’s Career Day event on Thursday, October 6.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the speakers shared their on-the-job experience with 8th grade thru 12th-grade students.

The event kicked off with a presentation by Career Day keynote speaker and 2019 Hononegah High School graduate, Jalen Ponder. Ponder is the CEO of Evendtor, a company that arranges events for local organizations in the Rockford region.

Students attended four 30-minute breakout sessions tailored to their career interests based on surveys completed at the beginning of the school year. Breakout sessions featured experts from various industries including healthcare, education, cosmetology, media, engineering and law enforcement.

Rockford businessman Peter Cimino and WIFR evening anchor Mike Garrigan ended the day with keynote speeches on college and career readiness and how to tell the difference between real news and fake news.

The event is designed to be an opportunity for Winnebago students to connect with people in the business world and help students plan for their future.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near...
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Winnebago County sues over Safe-t act
Winnebago County sues over Safe-t act
Director of Special Education shares how parents get started with creating a plan for their...
How Belvidere schools help students navigate special education programs
Winnebago High School hosts Career Day for students
Winnebago High School to host Career Day for students
Cold Front Thursday
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 10/6/2022