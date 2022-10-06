Winnebago High School hosts Career Day for students

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 30 professionals came to Winnebago High School for the district’s Career Day event on Thursday, October 6.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the speakers shared their on-the-job experience with 8th grade thru 12th-grade students.

The event kicked off with a presentation by Career Day keynote speaker and 2019 Hononegah High School graduate, Jalen Ponder. Ponder is the CEO of Evendtor, a company that arranges events for local organizations in the Rockford region.

Students attended four 30-minute breakout sessions tailored to their career interests based on surveys completed at the beginning of the school year. Breakout sessions featured experts from various industries including healthcare, education, cosmetology, media, engineering and law enforcement.

Rockford businessman Peter Cimino and WIFR evening anchor Mike Garrigan ended the day with keynote speeches on college and career readiness and how to tell the difference between real news and fake news.

The event is designed to be an opportunity for Winnebago students to connect with people in the business world and help students plan for their future.

