Winnebago, Boone county state’s attorneys file ‘SAFE-T Act’ lawsuit

(WIFR) - Both the Winnebago and Boone county state’s attorneys announced lawsuits Thursday, joining a number of Illinois counties concerned with the constitutionality of the “SAFE-T Act” bill, set to enact on Jan. 1.

“Many of the provisions of the bill accomplish shared goals of fairness, equity and transparency,” said Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia L. Smith. “However, some aspects of the bill, including taking away the court’s discretion to detain individuals on any criminal charge based on facts of the charged case, the defendant’s criminal history, prior failure to come to court, and/or the danger they pose to individuals or the community at large, are very troubling for the safety of our community.”

Jo Daviess and Ogle counties state’s attorneys announced their lawsuits on Tuesday.

“Filing suit here in Winnebago County seeks to ensure that any decision a judge makes in another county will apply here,” said Hanley, who shared a statement Sept. 9 listing his concerns about the bill.

By becoming part of the growing number of state’s attorney’s across Illinois filing suit against the Illinois governor and attorney general, if just one judge in the state holds the bill from becoming effective on Jan. 1, 2023, the same hold will apply to all counties who’ve filed a lawsuit.

“I cannot ignore the fact, that as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley during a news conference Thursday. “It will create unjust results, and it does not protect the public,” Hanley said.

