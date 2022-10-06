Turning downright cold to start the weekend although it looks brief

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a quick turnaround in our temperature department after a cold front moved through the Stateline this afternoon. Be prepared for the coldest temperatures, especially at night of the season over the next couple of days. But we’re thinking this will be a brief period as 70s are again in our not-so-distant future.

We topped out in the 70s early but after the cold front, we quickly dropped 10-15°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We made it to 73° for a high today and starting Friday, you can expect our high temperatures to be a good 15-20° below that number. Our forecast high for Friday currently stands at at 53° which is 14° below normal. It’ll also be a bit on the breezy side cool north winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Friday will end on a mostly sunny note but on a chilly one too with a northerly wind. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The coolest day of the season is upon us for Friday with temperatures 10-15° below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That won’t be the coolest part of Friday as we’re looking at our first freeze of the season around the Stateline. With that in mind, the National Weather Service Quad Cities office has issued a Freeze Watch for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Whiteside Counties from 1-9 a.m. Saturday. Overnight lows will likely get near or below freezing especially in those areas with frost coming back again for the entire region. This will likely mark the end of growing season for farmers, too.

The seasons first freeze is coming Friday night into Saturday morning for the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The NWS in the Quad Cities has issued a Freeze Watch for overnight and early Saturday morning for counties west of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cooler-than-normal conditions will go into the weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturday under widespread sunshine before we warm up a tad into Sunday. Highs Sunday will be right around normal in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies and it won’t be as breezy. A carbon copy of those conditions are likely on Monday before more 70s return on Tuesday and Wednesday with a small rain chance starting Tuesday night. That will come with our next cold front.

Still cooler Saturday but with widespread sunshine is in store to start the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll warm up later this weekend getting back to near normal starting on Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll warm up quite nicely for the middle of next week with highs in the 70s a few days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, however, the longer range pattern is calling for more seasonable fall-like temperatures as days in the upper 50s and 60s will follow toward next weekend.

