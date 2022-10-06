Thursday to start mild, finish dramatically cooler
First freeze of the season remains likely Friday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re off to quite a start this workweek, weather-wise, having strung together three straight days with temperatures in the 70s underneath an abundance of sunshine.
Unfortunately, the reality is that we’re in October, and streaks like these don’t last forever. With that in mind, some significant changes are in our future, some potentially just moments ahead.
In the short term, an area of low pressure is spinning to our west, and has been spreading clouds overhead early Wednesday evening. Additionally, scattered showers are also lifting into the region, potentially bringing us our first rain since last Sunday. However, it remains questionable, given the increasingly stable post-sunset atmosphere as well as an abundance of dry air present in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Should showers end up occurring, they’re to be very brief, very light, and very widely scattered. The rain threat shuts off no later than midnight.
Thursday’s to open dry, potentially sunny, and quite mild, as southwesterly winds are to continue to blow. It’s entirely possible that temperatures take another run at 70° by the noon hour.
You’ll want to be sure to have a jacket handy, though, as big changes arrive in time for the afternoon. A cold front will barrel through the region, potentially triggering another round of light, widely scattered showers, then sending temperatures plunging downward in the hours ahead amid a northwesterly wind that may gust up to 30mph. By dinnertime, temperatures are likely to be down into the lower 50s.
Skies will clear Thursday night, allowing temperatures to dip into the 30s.
Sunshine’s on tap Friday, but the good news ends there. Northerly winds, while not as gusty as Thursday’s, will still be enough of a force to severely restrict temperatures. Highs in the lower 50s remain a good bet.
A freeze remains quite likely to occur Friday as high pressure sprawls out overhead, allowing for clear skies, very light or calm winds, and rapidly falling temperatures as a result. Somewhat surprisingly, though, a freeze this time of year isn’t at all uncommon. In fact, a Saturday morning freeze would come only a day ahead of the historical average date of our first freeze.
Improvements get underway Saturday. Sunshine will be prominently featured all weekend long, with temperatures slated to reach the upper 50s Saturday, then the middle 60s both Sunday and Monday.
All signs point to another batch of 70s occurring toward the middle of next week.
