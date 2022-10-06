Thursday to start mild, finish dramatically cooler

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re off to quite a start this workweek, weather-wise, having strung together three straight days with temperatures in the 70s underneath an abundance of sunshine.

Unfortunately, the reality is that we’re in October, and streaks like these don’t last forever. With that in mind, some significant changes are in our future, some potentially just moments ahead.

In the short term, an area of low pressure is spinning to our west, and has been spreading clouds overhead early Wednesday evening. Additionally, scattered showers are also lifting into the region, potentially bringing us our first rain since last Sunday. However, it remains questionable, given the increasingly stable post-sunset atmosphere as well as an abundance of dry air present in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Should showers end up occurring, they’re to be very brief, very light, and very widely scattered. The rain threat shuts off no later than midnight.

A scattered shower or two will be possible Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers should wind down shortly after 11:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to open dry, potentially sunny, and quite mild, as southwesterly winds are to continue to blow. It’s entirely possible that temperatures take another run at 70° by the noon hour.

Sunshine is quite possible to occur early in the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cold front drops through right around midday Thursday. A shower will be possible with the front. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday will go into the books as above normal in the temperature department, but colder air will sweep in during the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

You’ll want to be sure to have a jacket handy, though, as big changes arrive in time for the afternoon. A cold front will barrel through the region, potentially triggering another round of light, widely scattered showers, then sending temperatures plunging downward in the hours ahead amid a northwesterly wind that may gust up to 30mph. By dinnertime, temperatures are likely to be down into the lower 50s.

A few sprinkles or light showers are to remain possible through mid-afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will gust to nearly 30 miles per hour Thursday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will clear Thursday night, allowing temperatures to dip into the 30s.

Sunshine’s on tap Friday, but the good news ends there. Northerly winds, while not as gusty as Thursday’s, will still be enough of a force to severely restrict temperatures. Highs in the lower 50s remain a good bet.

Sunshine will be around for most of Friday, though temperatures will struggle thanks to northerly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday will still see temperatures that struggle to get much above 50°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A freeze remains quite likely to occur Friday as high pressure sprawls out overhead, allowing for clear skies, very light or calm winds, and rapidly falling temperatures as a result. Somewhat surprisingly, though, a freeze this time of year isn’t at all uncommon. In fact, a Saturday morning freeze would come only a day ahead of the historical average date of our first freeze.

A freeze remains very likely to occur Friday night into Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A freeze on the morning of October 8 (Saturday) would only come a day earlier than the historical average. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improvements get underway Saturday. Sunshine will be prominently featured all weekend long, with temperatures slated to reach the upper 50s Saturday, then the middle 60s both Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will warm a bit Saturday, but will still fall well shy of normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures should return to the 60s by Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal by early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs point to another batch of 70s occurring toward the middle of next week.

