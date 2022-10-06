Residents asked to keep an eye out for missing steer in Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Orangeville community bands together to retrieve a steer on the mo(ooo)ve. Rocky was purchased by the Barker family to be raised by their 10-year-old son Jesse. Jesse competes in 4H, and it will be his 3rd year in the competition. But when the Barker’s went to release Rocky, he bolted.

“Upon unloading him he got spooked and took off on us,” said Rachel Barker.

Rocky disappeared Sunday, the first time he’s been separated from his herd. The Barkers say he’s young and probably scared.

“He may be looking to find another herd of cattle or other animals to be with,” Rachel told 23 News.

The steer weighs around 500 pounds, is all black, and has a yellow ear tag with the number 2 on it.

“Trackers estimate that he could be as far as 20 miles as the crow flies from here. There’s a lot of corn still standing in the fields that he could be hiding in. He could also be hiding in a timber that has water,” Barker said.

The family have used thermals, lights, drones and even hired a professional tracker, but no sign yet of the mischievous steer. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s office is also involved so if you catch sight of Rocky, give them a call.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.