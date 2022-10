ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few passing showers are possible this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 60′s. Clearing tonight with temperatures headed to the upper 30′s. Low 50′s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. We could see our first freeze take place Friday night and early Saturday morning when start off around 30 degrees.

