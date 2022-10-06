Man sustains life threatening injuries in Wednesday night shooting on Rockford’s southeast side
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man is fighting to stay alive after a shooting around 8 this evening on Rockford’s southeast side. Rockford police tweeted the man was shot in the area of 12th street and 5th or 6th Avenue and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police are asking we avoid the area as officers investigate the shooting.
