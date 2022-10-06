Man sustains life threatening injuries in Wednesday night shooting on Rockford’s southeast side

31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near...
31-year-old with life threatening injuries after shooting Wednesday night on 12th street near 5th and 6th Avenue.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man is fighting to stay alive after a shooting around 8 this evening on Rockford’s southeast side. Rockford police tweeted the man was shot in the area of 12th street and 5th or 6th Avenue and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police are asking we avoid the area as officers investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of construction site
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
Milby Jr., 23, of Dixon received two 30-year prison sentences to be served concurrently for the...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Motorcycle Crash
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
Photo courtesy of Winnebago County jail.
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Latest News

Blue Collar Coffee Co. hosted event connecting law enforcement with the Beloit community
Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
It appears no one was seriously hurt in a two-car crash Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. at the...
Two-car accident Wednesday night affects traffic near BMO Harris Bank Center
Cities across the U.S. say drug addiction is one of their top problems and no one is immune,...
Dixon mayor proclaims city ‘Recovery Friendly’
Loves Park welcomes new Mexican restaurant
Loves Park welcomes new Mexican restaurant