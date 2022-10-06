Loves Park welcomes new Mexican restaurant

Loves Park, Ill. (WIFR) - A new Mexican restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony as Mi Placita Mexico Clasico opens its doors on Wednesday.

The restaurant is located 1726 East Riverside Blvd. It replaces what many of us formerly knew as the Riverside Family Restaurant.

The restaurant serves Mexican food many of us all know and love like burritos, tacos and enchiladas.

Restaurant leaders say they’re excited to keep contributing to the Hispanic culture in the area with this debut.

“We’ve noticed that around the area there’s not really that authentic Mexican taste that you get when your mom cooks, it’s more of like fast food, something you don’t put a lot of effort into it. We’re looking to do that to put a lot of effort to the food, make sure it tastes delicious” said Mi Placita President Kevin Raul Mata Rodriguez.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.